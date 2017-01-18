By Staff Reports

“His death can’t be seen as anything other than an absolute tragedy,” Supervisor Ridley-Thomas said at a press conference to announce a renewal of a reward that he first offered in 2011.

“He had his whole life in front of him and he and his family were essentially robbed of that,” Supervisor Ridley-Thomas added. “It is our job to do something about it.”

Weston’s mother, Yolanda Williams, appealed to the public for help. “This is my eighth Christmas with my son being gone,” she said. “It’s really hurting me real bad to know that someone out here in the streets took my son away and they’re still walking around freely.”

On October 19, 2009, Weston was standing outside his house, talking on a phone with his girlfriend, when at least two men walked over, asked him if he had a gang affiliation, opened fire without provocation, and fled in a dark sedan.

Weston died at the scene on the 1100 block of West 90th Street in Athens-Westmont. He was 20.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urged anyone with information about his murder to contact Homicide Detective Robert Gray at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.