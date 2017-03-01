By Staff Reports

The Los Angeles Times endorsed political novice Jorge Nuno for the 9th District City Council over incumbent Curren Price in the March 7 election.

“Price touts the agreements he has negotiated with developers to require them to hire and invest in the district in exchange for getting their projects approved,” The Times wrote in an editorial published Monday.

“This issue, however, is the greatest point of tension between Price and his detractors, who complain that he hasn’t demanded enough housing that local residents can afford or funneled enough of the promised investment to truly local grass-roots organizations.”

Price, 66, has held elected office since 1993, including stints on the Inglewood City Council and in the Legislature before being elected to the seat in 2013, but The Times went with Nuno, a graphic designer who has never held office.

“Whatever you think of Price’s priorities, there’s been a clear breakdown between the councilman and many of the community organizations trying to serve his constituents,” the editorial said.

Price’s campaign did not respond to a request to comment.

The endorsement is the second The Times has given to a political novice in a City Council race in the March 7 election. It also endorsed Joe Bray-Ali, a bike shop owner and bike activist, over incumbent Gil Cedillo in the 1st District race.

Nuno, 40, turned his mansion into a “combination community center and incubator for small businesses and nonprofits. His inexperience in government is an issue, but that’s offset by his energy, resourcefulness and strong connections to grass-roots groups,” The Times wrote.

Nuno responded to the endorsement on his campaign’s Facebook page, and said, “Humbled to have gotten the Los Angeles Times endorsement. Our community’s success will come down to working together like never before.”