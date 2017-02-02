By Staff Reports

The driver of a sedan that appeared to have touched off a multi-vehicle crash in which a school bus carrying seven students ended up atop a car Friday in South Los Angeles was being sought by the California Highway Patrol.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Normandie Avenue just south of 66th Street in the Chesterfield Square area, according to the CHP.

The driver of an eastbound white sedan entered the intersection and turned left onto Normandie in front of a southbound Isuzu SUV driven by a 39- year-old Los Angeles man, the CHP reported.

The SUV veered into the northbound school bus, which was driven by a 51- year-old Los Angeles man and was carrying seven middle school students, according to the CHP.

The collision pushed the school bus into two unoccupied parked cars. One of the parked cars and the school bus then struck a wooden pole before both came to rest on the northeast corner of the intersection, with the bus on top of the car, according to the CHP and reports from the scene.

The seven students, all of them in the sixth or seventh grade, complained of pain and were checked out at the scene and released to their parents.

The drivers of the school bus and the SUV complained of pain and were taken to Centinela Hospital to be examined.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to call the CHP’s Central Los Angeles Office at (213) 744-2331 to speak with Officer Rodriguez.