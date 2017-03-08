The Los Angeles Rams Thursday unveiled their home uniform for the 2017 season, which will include a white face mask and one navy stripe down the side of their pants.

Like they did during the 2016 season, the Rams will wear white jerseys for most of their home games. No changes will be made to the jersey, which will again include navy and gold accents.

Voting was conducted on Twitter and Facebook to determine two elements of the uniform. The white face mask was chosen over a blue face mask, replacing the navy face mask used in 2016. One stripe was chosen over two for the white pants, which will no longer include gold accents.

More than 90,000 votes were cast in 48 hours, a team official said.

The Rams announced on Wednesday they will replace the gold horns on their navy helmets with white horns, reminiscent of the helmets they wore from 1964-72.

“This just goes to show all the hard work my teammates and I put in while wearing those uniforms isn’t forgotten,” said Roman Gabriel, the Rams starting quarterback in 1963 and from 1965-72.

“We loved those uniforms and wore them with pride. I know the current players will wear their uniforms, especially the white horns, with just as much pride.”

The Rams re-introduced the helmets with white horns for their “Thursday Night Football” game at Seattle Dec. 15 and the great response from fans inspired the choice to wear them in the 2017 season, a team official said.

The team is continuing to explore a full rebrand, including new uniforms, that will be unveiled in 2019, their first season in the stadium under construction in Inglewood, a team official said.