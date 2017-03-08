A carjacking suspect who allegedly led authorities on a lengthy slow-speed chase in a small SUV from South Gate to Redondo Beach and then surrendered to a SWAT team after a nearly two-hour standoff this week was charged Friday with two felony counts.

Carlos Mercado, 27, was charged with one count each of carjacking and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

It was not immediately clear when Mercado would be arraigned.

Mercado allegedly led authorities on an approximately 90-minute chase that led to Pacific Coast Highway near Palos Verdes Boulevard, where the SUV—which had a Lyft ridehailing service decal on the windshield—was forced to stop about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday by officers who used a PIT maneuver that left the vehicle wedged against a curb.

Officers boxed in the SUV with their patrol cars and pointed weapons at the vehicle, and the standoff began that resulted in some nearby homes being evacuated.

A sheriff’s SWAT team then arrived at the scene and its heavily armored vehicles drove up against the SUV, with Mercado later surrendering without further incident.

The alleged carjacking occurred about 8 a.m. that day at 68th Street and Central Avenue, in the unincorporated Florence area, according to the sheriff’s department. Patrolling South Gate police officers saw the vehicle a short time later and began chasing it.

The man subsequently led officers on a slow-speed chase on streets in South Gate, South Los Angeles, Inglewood and Hermosa Beach.

At one point, officers deployed a spike strip, which flattened at least one of the vehicle’s tires.

Mercado has remained in jail since he was arrested late Wednesday morning by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, according to the sheriff’s Inmate Information Center website.