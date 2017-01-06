Most people got it utterly wrong on Brexit. Even more got it completely wrong on Trump. And a shockingly large share gets it incredibly wrong when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The most recent significant incident in this conflict was a UN Security Council vote on settlements. On the surface it seems pretty clear: two warring parties, the stronger one with a state and the weaker one without. Stronger party builds on weaker party’s intended state. It doesn’t sound like that much of a moral quandary/dilemma to decide who is right and who is wrong. But when it comes to the Israeli-Arab conflict, pretty much everything is virtually the opposite of what it first appears.

First of all, the fact that this vote took place is a disgrace. Israel is utterly bullied at the UN. To put it into perspective, there have been about 200 UN resolutions on Israel in the past decade, while there have been under ten on Syria. This isn’t just an anomaly – the number of votes on Israel has easily outnumbered the votes on the entire world put together! Is a Jew building a house really more serious than killing half a million people? The world is in a pretty sad state of affairs. The UN has proven its uselessness when it comes to dozens of conflicts –scapegoating Israel in order to detract from its sheer failure. It isn’t just Israel that pays the price for this – it is the millions of victims of war, drought, famine and lack of basic human rights.

In fact, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict shouldn’t even be on the global spectrum. According to Wikipedia statistics, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not even in the top 20 of current conflicts when compared by the number of fatalities. Personally I haven’t heard of Donbass – a conflict where over 5,000 people have been killed in the past two years. This compares to ‘just’ 200 killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the same period. While the death toll does not necessarily qualify as an indicator of the seriousness of a conflict, it makes one wonder why the death of one Israeli/Palestinian is so much more discussion-worthy than 40 Kurds or a dozen Nigerians?

This low death toll isn’t just a recent statistical anomaly – the number of civilians killed in over a century of Israeli-Arab conflict is less than the number killed in five years of the Arab Spring (and that is excluding the killing fields of Syria). While a figure in the region of 100,000 have been killed in the Israeli-Arab conflict in the past 100 years, this pales in comparison to millions of conflict deaths in Africa which are all but ignored.

The settlements issue covers ultra-religious Jews living on tiny strips of land in areas heavily populated by Palestinians. Many Israelis and Israel supporters find it hard to justify their maintained location. However, the UN resolution that was virtually unanimously approved also covers the Western Wall – the holiest place in Judaism. As a secular Jew, this crosses my ‘red line’. Do we really need to change the name back to the Wailing Wall – going back to a time when Jews were denied access to their most holy place? According to the UN, apparently we do.

Does the world not remember the giant Buddha statues destroyed by the Taliban? Perhaps it seems inappropriate to compare the stateless Palestinians to the Taliban? But the fact is that they have already destroyed a number of Jewish holy sites. And is it really so obscene to compare them to the Taliban? When given the chance to vote, the Palestinians democratically elected Hamas, an Islamist group dedicated to refusing a peaceful solution to the conflict, and to destroying Israel and eradicating Jews. The sad truth is that this fact has been completely glossed over by the international community. I recall mainstream media explaining it away as the Palestinians electing Hamas due to their social programs and services. I guess that is easier than having to acknowledge the slap in the face to the international community that had funded and morally supported the seemingly helpless Palestinian people in their apparent quest for their own state against a much stronger enemy.

The desire by the international community to see the Palestinians as freedom fighters holds strong, but fails at the first hurdle: if they are merely seeking a state, then why do they keep rejecting it? A UN resolution in 1947 offered a state to the Jews and a state to the Arabs. The Jews accepted the resolution and Israel came into being a year later. The Arabs rejected it and embarked on a war of genocide (that failed). The Arabs continued their efforts to destroy Israel, and in 1967, Israel acted pre-emptively against a number of Arab armies intending to invade. This resulted in Israel ‘occupying’ the West Bank, Gaza and Sinai. Despite the common claim that the occupation is illegal, it is the very fact that this was not a war of aggression but actually one of defense for Israel that makes the occupation legal.

In the years between 1948 and 1967, the Arabs controlled the areas now claimed by the Palestinians for their state. And yet there was no movement for establishing a Palestinian state during those years when they could have done so without a problem.

This is tied into the reason why the vote on settlements is so misplaced. There were no settlements before 1967 and yet there was still conflict. Clearly, settlements are not the reason for the conflict. A symptom – yes; An issue that needs solving – yes. But making them the reason for the conflict is not only factually and morally wrong. It makes the conflict that much harder to solve. The UN resolution also teaches the Palestinians that they don’t need to actually do anything for peace and can instead go into international forums where they would win automatic approval even if they accused Israel of making the world flat. Such moves don’t advance their apparent cause – that of getting their own state. And yet the assumption that the Palestinians are merely seeking their own state, which fails at virtually every hurdle, is yet to be questioned by the international community.

There were settlements in the Sinai. When Egypt’s president Sadat decided to end the conflict with Israel, the two countries signed a peace deal in which Israel removed all the Sinai settlements and gave the Sinai in its entirety to Egypt.

Israel also removed all Jewish settlements in Gaza in 2005. Instead of investing in state building there, the Palestinians invested in weapons. And the result has been two wars in the past decade. Apart from during those wars, and a number of kidnapped Jews being held in Gaza, Gaza has been as Jew-free as Nazi Germany for over a decade, and yet it is still regarded as ‘occupied’ territory. If you ask who is occupying it, you will hear the explanation of a siege of Gaza. This doesn’t hold up to scrutiny – the ‘siege’ didn’t begin when the occupation ended – it began after the Palestinians chose to continue the conflict from there. ‘Siege’ is in inverted commas since by its very nature a siege means surrounding an area – and Gaza is surrounded by not just Israel, but also by an Arab, Muslim majority country – Egypt. Why exactly would the Palestinian’s natural ally Egypt be blockading Gaza if it weren’t necessary?

To expand this further, Gaza is regarded as occupied Palestinian territory. Not only is there no occupation, but prior to the long-ended occupation, Gaza was held by Egypt. Egypt doesn’t want Gaza and therefore this ownership issue is no longer relevant, but it just goes to show the intensity of global confusion when it comes to the facts.

I know it is pushing it for the common reader to declare that the occupation is not illegal, and that the West Bank (otherwise known as Judea and Samaria) is actually disputed territory claimed by two parties, rather than Palestinian land. I open myself to ridicule by stating that the only ones describing themselves Palestinians in the 1940s were Jews – but take a look at this French dictionary from 1939 to see that the flag of Palestine featured a Star of David. There are (sadly) thousands of reasons why the Israeli-Arab conflict is completely different in reality to how it is presented to the world.

Just after Brexit the sky was falling for virtually all my British friends. They were worried about the economy crashing and concerned over British racists feeling justified to act due to the surprise result. And while the pound took a dive and there were racist incidents, it is clear that these fears were largely unfounded. Trump hasn’t yet begun his term as President, so it is impossible to say whether the fears by people opposed to him will come into fruition. The very fact that these two significant events occurred despite common perception that the opposite would happen gives me hope that maybe the world at large isn’t quite as naïve as it appears to be when it comes to the Israeli-Arab conflict.

—Michelle Moshelian