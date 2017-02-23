By Cat Keniston

Los Angeles city leaders helped break ground Thursday on Jacaranda Park in South Los Angeles.

“I am excited by the future opening of Jacaranda Park,” said City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson. “Residents of South L.A. deserve the highest quality parks and open space, which are critical to the health and well- being of our communities. Jacaranda Park is only the first of many to come as we build the South L.A. we deserve.”

The park will be located at Avalon Boulevard and 98th Street on a 5.3 acre lot that is currently vacant and owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“Making this underutilized property available for development as a park to bolster South L.A.’s drought tolerant green space was a natural fit,” LADWP General Manager David H. Wright said. “We look forward to coming back soon and joining Councilmember Harris-Dawson, L.A. Neighborhood Land Trust and L.A. Recreation and Parks to celebrate the opening of Jacaranda Park.”

The park’s construction was made possible through a $4.9 million grant from the Proposition 84 Statewide Park Program, which provides awards to projects that demonstrate the creation of new park and recreation facilities in proximity to the most critically underserved communities throughout the state, LADWP said.

The grant was secured in partnership with the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust.

“The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust is excited to break ground on Jacaranda Park in South L.A. The Land Trust is thrilled to add over five acres of green space to a city where currently two out of three people do not have access to a safe park within walking distance,” said Carl Cade, chair of the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust Board of Directors.

“We are honored to work with Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Department of Water and Power, Department of Recreation and Parks, and with the community that helped envision this green space. All played a role in making this important resource a reality for all to enjoy.”

LA man pleads guilty to lottery scam that targeted elderly victims

LOS ANGELES—A South Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges for masterminding a lottery scam that targeted senior citizens with promises of cash prizes and cars — as long as they paid taxes and fees.

Carl Dean Bullock, 65, entered his plea to mail and wire fraud charges before U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, who scheduled sentencing for April 17. As part of his plea deal, Bullock will pay at least $45,700 in restitution to his victims, court papers show.

Bullock was indicted last June by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles on 13 counts of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Bullock would tell his mostly elderly victims that they had won large lottery or sweepstakes prizes and, in order to obtain their “winnings,” would need to send money to pay for taxes, fees and other expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hoping to collect the winnings, victims sent money via wire transfer, money orders and cash, prosecutors said.

Bullock received at least some of the fraudulently obtained money, and then sent a portion of it to his co-schemers, most of whom were in Jamaica, according to court papers.

The investigation uncovered 25 victims — one of whom was 88 years old — who sent nearly $200,000 to obtain their non-existent prizes.

“Foreign lottery and sweepstakes fraud cost Americans millions (of dollars) every year,” Los Angeles Postal Inspector in Charge Robert Wemyss said when the case was filed. “When one family member is harmed, the impact can be felt by all. Losses can be monumental, and entire fortunes, inheritances and retirement security can be wiped out.”

The fraud charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.