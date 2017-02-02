By Cat Keniston

The Board of Supervisors approved rewards Tuesday for information leading to a hit-and-run driver who killed a teen in Canyon Country and a gunman who fatally shot a man sitting in a parked car in Compton.

The board also voted to re-establish a reward aimed at finding a reputed gang member accused of killing a man in Artesia in 2013.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended a $20,000 reward in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old Desiree Renee Lawson in Canyon Country the day after Christmas.

The teenager was crossing Sierra Highway, south of Soledad Canyon Road, when she was struck by a car described by witnesses as a gold, tan or a dark- colored four-door sedan with a lowered front end. Investigators said there may be damage to the hood or front end of the car.

The girl, who had five siblings, had been reported missing in September. She had a history of disappearing from her Sylmar home, according to her relatives, who said that before her death, she had called home and promised to return soon.

Barger asked anyone with more information to call sheriff’s Detective Mark Cramer or Sgt. Scott Shoemaker at (661) 255-1121.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas recommended a $10,000 reward to encourage witnesses to come forward with details about the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Phillip Gonzalez on the night of June 26.

Gonzalez was sitting in a parked car in the 300 block of Laurel Street in Compton, listening to music with two friends, when a man rode up on a bicycle and opened fire through the driver’s side window.

Gonzalez, the father of a 1-month-old daughter, died at the scene.

Police said the two other men in the car were also struck by the gunfire, but both survived their wounds. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to Ridley-Thomas.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s Detective Margarita Barron at (213) 890-5500.

Supervisor Janice Hahn called for a $10,000 reward to be reinstated for information on the whereabouts of a reputed gang member accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man in Artesia in 2013.

About 1:15 a.m. on July 27, 2013, Boren Lay and four of his gang associates allegedly confronted a group in a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Street.

Someone in the group called Timothy Teopaco for help. When Teopaco arrived, the gang members were driving out of the restaurant parking lot and Lay, armed with a large-caliber revolver, allegedly fired at Teopaco.

A bullet struck Teopaco in the stomach and he was pronounced dead a few hours later at Long Beach Memorial Hospital.

Teopaco’s family said he was a former gang member who had been turning his life around after the birth of his son.

Anyone with information about Lay’s whereabouts was asked to call sheriff’s homicide Detective Brandt House at (323) 890-5500.

All callers may remain anonymous and calls may also be made to Crime Stoppers, (800) 222-TIPS (8477).