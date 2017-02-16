COMPTON—A recently captured fugitive was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in state prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Quinno Deyza Assoon, 39, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assoon, who was convicted Jan. 13 of two felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child, molested the victim on at least two occasions between February and April 2014, according to Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson.

The girl told a school official what happened—though Assoon had no connection to her school—and the administrator called authorities to report the abuse, according to the prosecutor.

Assoon posted bond after his arrest and arraignment and then fled the state on Jan. 9, in the middle of his jury trial, the prosecutor said.

Law enforcement officers tracked down Assoon in Washington County, Tennessee, and he was returned to Los Angeles County for sentencing.