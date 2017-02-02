By Cat Keniston

A 58-year-old Compton woman died of injuries she suffered when she was struck by a car in unincorporated Willowbrook, police said Friday.

The crash was reported to South Los Angeles California Highway Patrol units as a possible hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian around 9:50 p.m. Thursday near South Willowbrook Avenue and 124th Street.

The woman was walking east on Willowbrook within the southbound lane when a 2007 Toyota driven by a 27-year-old Compton man struck her, police said.

The woman received emergency medical attention from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not arrested.