By Cat Keniston

A Compton man was sentenced Friday to 58 years in prison for pimping and sexually abusing teenage girls.

Rulie Chevez Sprewell, 48, was convicted in February of three counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of pimping a minor over 16 years, pandering by encouraging a minor over 16 and pandering by procuring.

Sprewell had a previous conviction for robbery, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Sprewell began acting as a pimp for an 18-year-old girl in Hollywood in 2010.

That girl was arrested after getting into the car of an undercover officer, and she told detectives Sprewell had beaten her, according to prosecutors.

About 14 months later, Sprewell approached a 16-year-old girl and forced her to work as a prostitute in Los Angeles, using violence and threats to control her, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Sprewell sexually assaulted the teen more than 50 times during the three months that she worked for him, according to prosecutors.