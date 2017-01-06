By Cat Keniston

An investigation was underway Thursday into the shooting death of a man in the Florence-Firestone area.

The man was found lying on the ground about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Compton Avenue, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The victim told deputies that while he was standing near the location of 91st Street and Compton Avenue, he was approached by a male Hispanic who produced a firearm,” Rouzan said. “The suspect opened fire, striking the victim in the back and upper torso.”

The suspect fled the location, but it was unclear if he left the area on foot or in a vehicle.

“The victim ran northbound and then westbound from the location, into a neighboring courtyard, where he eventually collapsed,” Rouzan said.

He was taken to a local hospital, “where he eventually died as a result of his injuries,” Rouzan said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tops can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or at the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.