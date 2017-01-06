By Russell Contreras and Errin Haines Whack

It became clear to Javier Benavidez that Donald Trump would win the presidency around 2 a.m. after polls closed on Election Day. The Albuquerque activist had helped organize two anti-Trump protests in New Mexico and strongly opposed the Republican’s views on immigration.

He went to bed around 4 a.m. and expected to be depressed for days. Instead, Benavidez began thinking of the civil rights leaders of the 1950s and 1960s and the hardships they faced, from police dogs and water hoses to assassinations and government spying.

If they could continue to fight in the climate of those times, he thought, today’s generation of liberal advocates could get through uneasiness over the election results.

“Honestly, I got energized,” Benavidez said. “It was like a religious experience.”

As Trump’s election sets in, some dispirited black and Latino liberal activist are looking to—and finding inspiration from—the veterans of civil rights movements on how to respond to strong disappointment amid uncertainty over voting rights, immigration reform and police shootings.

They say they, too, felt hopeless at times, such as the 1968 assassination of Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and Richard Nixon’s election, but eventually, they kept fighting.

“We had no other choice,” said Dolores Huerta, who founded the United Farm Workers union with Cesar Chavez and was on stage with Kennedy—the brother of President John F. Kennedy—in Los Angeles before his assassination. “The only thing we can do is keep on organizing.”

Robert Kennedy’s death devastated Huerta. His presidential campaign platform sought to attack poverty and help minorities, she said. Eventually, she returned to activism.

Since Trump’s election, Huerta said, she’s been telling young, discouraged advocates that they still are needed for grassroots organizing. She reminds them of her own political disappointments in the 1960s that even saw the federal government spying on the advocacy group.

“But out of that chaos … a lot of new organizations and movements were built,” Huerta said, pointing to the Chicano and gay rights movements.

Nine days after Election Day, Ingrid Anderson was headed to security at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta when she passed her congressman, civil rights icon John Lewis, getting a shoeshine. At first she was reluctant to bother him but decided to say hello.

Moments later, she was in his arms, weeping.

“I said thank you for everything you do, and I just started crying,” said Anderson, a 39-year-old white woman who works as a physical therapist. “He actually got up and stepped down off the platform and gave me a hug.”

Anderson said she walked away from the exchange with a renewed feeling of hope after more than a week of feeling paralyzed and emotionally raw.

“I have felt very alone and isolated, not knowing what to do,” she said. “Having someone who has been through the most hideous of injustices and made such progress to look at this and say ‘You can’t stop fighting, keep the faith’ … It inspired me.”

Ambassador Andrew Young, who also worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King during the 1960s, said the election has prompted a lot of soul searching among citizens. Experience, he said, has taught him that the country’s strong enough to hold together.

“We are doing better as a result of our movement,” Young said. “I’m always looking for hope. When I was getting kicked around, it never occurred to me that I’d end up a congressman, ambassador, mayor.”

Maria Varela, a Mexican-American member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, remembers being heartbroken after a group of black and white Democrats from Mississippi failed to convince the party officials to seat them at the 1964 Democratic National Convention. Officials wanted to seat an all-white, segregationist delegation.

Varela, a photographer, thought the activists were near a major breakthrough before being blocked. “We thought we failed … a lot of us lost hope,” Varela said. “It’s taken me a number of decades to get a good perspective.”

But then she and other civil right workers decided to develop “alternative systems” like nonprofits and institutions. That’s the message she’s telling young activists.

“The Trump election is going to unite progressives in a different kind of way,” Varela said. “Just wait.”

Michelle Obama loved fashion and the fashion world loved her

By Jocelyn Noveck

The morning after Michelle Obama’s big speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, in which she argued passionately for a second term for her husband, designer Tracy Reese’s phone was ringing. And ringing.

Mrs. Obama’s powerfully delivered speech had attracted much attention—but these phone calls were about her dress. A shimmering sleeveless sheath in rose and silvery gray, it was pretty universally considered a fashion slam dunk. And customers wanted it.

There was only one problem, Reese recalls: “We didn’t have inventory—we had made that dress custom.” And so the label went into production. “And people waited,” Reese says. “You know, so many people admire Mrs. Obama and they want to dress like her. We sold quite a few of those dresses.” She estimates the number at over 2,000.

Reese, who hails from Detroit, is one of the first lady’s favored designers—Mrs. Obama has been photographed in her clothes some 20 to 30 times. But unlike some past first ladies who favored one or two big-name designers, Mrs. Obama has spread her fashion choices among a huge stable of them—often promoting lesser-known names, and taking care to promote American designers at such high-profile events as inaugurations, conventions and state dinners.

Which is why so many designers and industry watchers will miss her when she steps away from her post after eight fashion-conscious years, and why they consider her one of the most influential first ladies in fashion, perhaps even more so than Jacqueline Kennedy, because of her broad appeal.

“Michelle Obama embraced everyone,” says Andre Leon Talley, a fashion editor at Vogue magazine. “She embraced black designers, Asian designers, European designers. … She was very democratic in her choice of clothes.”

And that includes wearing fashion that ordinary women could potentially afford—like cardigans from the retailer J. Crew.

“She’s made an effort to wear accessible fashion,” Reese says. “I think Jackie (Kennedy) was a great role model but she wore a lot of couture, and things that most Americans could not afford.” Mrs. Obama, she says, has worn both high-end and moderately priced fashion.

Reese, who is African-American, is particularly proud that one of her designs—a black dress printed with bright red flowers—is on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The first lady wore it to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Mrs. Obama set the stage for her broad-based fashion choices with her first inauguration. Previous first ladies had often gone with established luxury designers like Oscar de la Renta. Mrs. Obama wore a two-piece lemongrass-hued ensemble by Cuban-American designer Isabel Toledo for day, and a one-shouldered white gown by New York-based, Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu at night.

For her husband’s second inauguration, she wore a sleek coat and dress by American designer Thom Browne, known for his eclectic talents, and in the evening Jason Wu again.

“It was an honor to have the opportunity to dress Mrs. Obama,” Browne said in an email message. “She is such a stylish individual because of her confidence and intelligence.”

For Browne, Toledo, Reese and others, it was never clear until the moment Mrs. Obama actually appeared whether she would be wearing their designs.

“We would get calls periodically from her team,” says Reese. “But we never knew exactly what things were for and when she would be wearing them. And I think that that’s just necessary, because you don’t know when plans will change.”

However it unfolded, it certainly could change a designer’s career. “We’ve been brought to the attention of millions more people than we ever would have reached,” Reese says.

David Yermack, a professor of corporate finance at New York University, studied the financial impact of Mrs. Obama’s fashion choices in her first year as first lady. He says he found an immediate spike in stock prices of companies whose apparel she wore (he only examined publicly traded companies).

“There was a very strong and immediate reaction in the stock prices of the design firms and also the retailers,” Yermack says. For major appearances, this could run into the tens of millions of dollars: “That’s happened many times with her.”

And the public, Yermack says, remembers what Mrs. Obama wears.

“Do you remember what Pat Nixon or Laura Bush wore? She has the ability to hold the interest of the consumer in a way that almost no one else does. I’ve looked far and wide—Kate Middleton, Carla Bruni. Nobody begins to approach Mrs. Obama on this.”

Yermack thinks what’s different about Mrs. Obama is that first ladies “have traditionally tried to be nondescript in the way they dressed—they didn’t want to overshadow their spouses … or be seen as spending a lot on clothing. But she had no inhibitions in that sense.

“She really had an impact on how professional women dressed, and how you could have fun with fashion, in a way that you couldn’t imagine Rosalynn Carter or Barbara Bush ever doing,” he says. “It’s a very short list of first ladies who are going to leave that kind of legacy.”